Bickford was optioned to the Brewers' alternate training site Thursday.
Bickford was the odd man out with Brandon Woodruff being reinstated from the paternity list Thursday. The righty made his lone big-league appearance Tuesday against the Tigers and did not fare well, allowing four runs on four hits in one inning.
