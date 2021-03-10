Bickford threw his third scoreless inning of the spring in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Giants.

Bickford was tagged for four earned runs in the first big-league appearance of his career last September, but he has put that behind him and is off to a good start this spring. Bickford was once considered one of the better prospects in baseball, and although he no longer carries that tag, he does still possess the arm talent to contend for a spot in the Brewers' bullpen.