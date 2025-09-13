Priester (13-2) picked up the win Friday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Priester is now on a five-start streak of yielding two runs or fewer. Additionally, he's given up two runs or fewer in 10 of his last 11 outings. The right-hander has found a home in Milwaukee this year, working to a strong 3.25 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 118:47 K:BB over 146.2 innings. He's next scheduled to face the Angels, who have a poor .651 OPS against right-handed pitching since the beginning of August.