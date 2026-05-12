Priester (shoulder) will resume a rehab assignment this weekend, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Priester went on the injured list before the season due to thoracic outlet syndrome and had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment earlier this month because of right shoulder soreness. He showed diminished velocity and posted a 16.20 ERA, 3.00 WHIP and 5:8 K:BB across five innings in his first three rehab starts, so Priester has a lot to prove before convincing the Brewers he's ready to reclaim a spot in the rotation.