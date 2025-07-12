Priester (7-2) earned the win Friday against the Nationals, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

The Brewers deployed Priester in relief for the fifth time this season, and the hurler piggybacked off opener DL Hall with six strong innings. Milwaukee jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the third inning, and Priester was able to keep Washington off balance while inducing nine groundouts. The 24-year-old right-hander has emerged as a legitimate weapon in 2025, working to a 3.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 70:32 K:BB over a career-high 88.2 innings, but it does remain to be seen how Priester will be utilized once Nestor Cortes (elbow) comes off his rehab assignment.