Priester allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Thursday.

Priester was good, but he left the game with the Brewers trailing 2-1, denying him a chance at the win while also falling an out short of a quality start. His lone mistake Thursday was a two-run home run to Luis Rengifo in the fifth inning. This was Priester's third 10-plus strikeout game, and he's allowed just six runs over 18 innings across his three starts in September to carry over his positive momentum from the end of August. The 25-year-old right-hander is now at a 3.25 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 128:49 K:BB through 152.1 innings over 28 appearances (23 starts) this season. His last outing of the regular season is projected to be a road start in San Diego next week.