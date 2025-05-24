Priester did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over six innings in a 2-1 loss against the Pirates. He struck out seven.
Priester gave up a run on two hits in the first inning but settled in and worked around traffic to throw five scoreless frames afterward. Since getting roughed up for seven runs on May 2 against the Cubs, the 24-year-old has posted a 2.53 ERA across 21.1 innings over his last four outings. The right-hander has been used as both a starter and a long reliever this season, pitching to a 4.23 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through nine appearances and seven starts.
