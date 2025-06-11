Priester (4-2) earned the win Tuesday against Atlanta after giving up one run on seven hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

Priester is beginning to find a rhythm after being lit up for seven runs back on May 2, tossing at least five innings in each of his last seven starts while allowing one run or fewer on five occasions during this stretch. The right-hander matched a season high in strikeouts Tuesday, and he registered his third quality start of the year. Priester has produced a 2.35 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB over his last seven outings (38.1 innings), and he'll look to keep the good times rolling his next time out versus the Cardinals.