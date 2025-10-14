Priester allowed three hits and three walks while striking out one over four scoreless innings Monday in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Priester followed Milwaukee's opener, Aaron Ashby, who tossed a scoreless first inning before stepping aside. The 25-year-old right-hander bounced back from a tough outing in Game 3 of the NLDS against Chicago, delivering four scoreless frames despite navigating around some traffic on the bases. Priester was assisted by an incredible 8-6-2 double play in the top of the fourth inning, helping him out of a bases-loaded jam. He also managed to induce a key double play to end the fifth, exiting his appearance in a scoreless game.