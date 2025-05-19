Priester is in line to serve as the bulk reliever in Monday's game against the Orioles, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers are going with Rob Zastryzny as an opener Monday before turning things over to Priester. It's the second time this season that the club has used an opener ahead of Priester, who was clobbered for seven runs on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings against the Cubs earlier this month as a bulk reliever.