Brewers' Quinn Priester: Labors through another rehab start

Priester (shoulder) recorded two outs and was charged with three earned runs on two hits and three walks Wednesday in his rehab start with Triple-A Nashville. He struck out one batter.

Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Milwaukee was aiming for Priester to cover five innings and around 80-to-85 pitches Wednesday in his third start since resuming his rehab assignment, but the right-hander fell well short of both benchmarks. He needed 38 pitches just to record his two outs, with Priester's erratic control prompting his removal from the game before the first inning concluded. Priester hasn't looked sharp at any point over the course of his two separate rehab assignments spanning six starts, accruing a 21.60 ERA, 3.60 WHIP and 10:17 K:BB in 10 innings over one outing with High-A Wisconsin and five with Nashville. In addition to lacking control, Priester has struggled to regain velocity as he works his way back from right neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome. Priester averaged 93.9 mph with his sinker during the 2025 season, but he reached a max velocity of just 93.3 mph during Wednesday's start.