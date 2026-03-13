Priester (wrist) said Friday that he's hoping to be ready to pitch in games by "late April, May," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It appears to be a very rough timetable, with Priester admitting the late April/early May he offered is "on the optimistic side." Priester has been diagnosed with a nerve issue in the thoracic outlet syndrome family that has led to pain in his right wrist. The righty indicated Friday that the vascular specialist in Dallas who diagnosed his injury told him he had the least severe of three different TOS-related issues and there's optimism it can be treated without surgery. Priester is still able to throw on flat ground and has a bullpen session scheduled for March 21.