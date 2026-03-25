Brewers' Quinn Priester: Move to IL made official
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers placed Priester (wrist) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Priester first developed right wrist soreness late last season and was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome after the discomfort cropped up again in Brewers camp. It's viewed as a relatively mild case of TOS and the hope is Priester is ready for his season debut around early May, but it's far from a guarantee he'll be ready by that time.
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