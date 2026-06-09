Brewers' Quinn Priester: Moves to 60-day IL

The Brewers transferred Priester (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Saturday.

Priester has been on the shelf all season while recovering from symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome, so his move to the 60-day IL was merely procedural. The right-hander remains in the midst of a rehab assignment, but he's shown little sign of regaining the form that made him a vital part of the Milwaukee rotation in 2025. After struggling to a 21.60 ERA and 3.60 WHIP over 10 innings in six rehab starts between High-A Wisconsin and Triple-A Nashville from April 22 through May 27, Priester recently had his assignment transferred to the Arizona Complex League. He was once again lacking in command in his second appearance in the ACL on Monday, spotting just 35 of his 73 pitches for strikes over 2.2 innings while generating four punchouts and yielding three earned runs on one hit and five walks. He also hit a batter and threw three wild pitches.