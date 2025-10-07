Priester will start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Cubs on Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Priester was thought to be in the mix for bulk relief Monday in Game 2, but Milwaukee instead elected to lean on Jacob Misiorowski. This decision has opened the door for Priester to toe the rubber at Wrigley Field against a Cubs team that is one loss away from elimination. The 25-year-old struggled a bit with his command during his last start in Chicago (Aug. 21), allowing one run on three hits and five walks while striking out four in 4.1 frames.