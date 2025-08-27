Priester is no longer scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, and the Brewers have yet to announce when he'll be in line to pitch next, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Priester owns a 3.18 ERA over his seven starts since the All-Star break and isn't believed to be dealing with an injury, but he was uncharacteristically wild in his most recent outing against the Cubs last Thursday, when he lasted just 4.1 innings while issuing a season-high five walks. As a result, the Brewers may have simply opted to build in some extra rest for the right-hander, who could be available to start as soon as Thursday's series finale with Arizona. Milwaukee will turn to Aaron Ashby to serve as their opening pitcher Wednesday, and the newly signed Erick Fedde is slated to work behind him in bulk relief.