Brewers' Quinn Priester: No pain during bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Priester (wrist) threw a pain-free bullpen session Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Priester is expected to miss the first month of the season due to symptoms related to thoracic outlet syndrome, but the fact that he's able to throw off a mound without any discomfort is a positive sign. He's scheduled for one more bullpen session within the next few days before reporting to the Brewers' complex in Arizona to begin facing hitters.
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