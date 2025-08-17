Priester did not factor into Saturday's decision against the Reds, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five across 5.1 innings.

Priester was in control through the first five innings and kept the Reds off the scoreboard. That quickly changed in the sixth, when he gave up two solo home runs to Ke'Bryan Hayes and Spencer Steer before being pulled one out shy from a quality start. Priester has given up six home runs over his last four outings, but he hasn't taken a loss since May 13 and sits at an 11-2 record (across 17 starts) with a 3.48 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 100:40 K:BB across 124 innings this season. He's in line to start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field next week.