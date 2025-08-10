Priester did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-6 victory over the Mets. He allowed six runs on 10 hits and one walk over 4.1 innings with two strikeouts.

With this 75-pitch outing, Priester snapped a hot streak of five consecutive appearances with a win, during which he fired a 1.99 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 31.2 frames. The New York lineup jumped on the Milwaukee right-hander early, tallying two runs on three hits in the first. When all was said and done, Priester wound up conceding 10 hits, matching a career worst previously set on Sept. 30, 2023 against the Marlins when he was with Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old, who now sports a 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 95:39 K:BB over 118.2 total innings, will look to bounce back in his next start, which currently lines up to come at Cincinnati next weekend.