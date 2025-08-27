Brewers' Quinn Priester: Pushed to Saturday with wrist issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Priester's next start will be pushed back to Saturday versus the Blue Jays due to a "wrist thing," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Priester had been scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, but the Brewers have opted to give him some extra rest due to a minor injury. Aaron Ashby is serving as the Brewers' opening pitcher, and the newly signed Erick Fedde will pitch in bulk relief for the Brewers on Wednesday.
