Priester is scheduled to make his second start with the Brewers on Tuesday versus the Tigers at American Family Field, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Milwaukee's rotation became more crowded after Jose Quintana was called up from Triple-A Nashville this past Friday to make his team debut, but Priester will retain a starting role after the Brewers moved Elvin Rodriguez to the bullpen. Priester's standing in the rotation could be on shakier ground in the coming weeks once Tobias Myers (oblique) and Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) are likely ready to return from the 15-day injured list, but the 24-year-old righty did his part to make a strong first impression after being acquired from the Red Sox last Monday. The Brewers tapped Priester to start three days later, and he held his own in a tough environment for pitchers in Colorado, limiting the Rockies to one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.