Brewers' Quinn Priester: Set for season-ending surgery

Priester will undergo thoracic outlet compression surgery on Monday and is expected to be sidelined 8-to-10 months, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Priester has dealt with thoracic outlet symptoms since last season, and he attempted unsuccessfully to treat it with rest and rehab. After consulting with Dr. Gregory Pearl on Tuesday, the decision was made to have surgery. Priester expects to be ready to go for the beginning of next season, but the track record of pitchers coming back from this type of procedure isn't great.