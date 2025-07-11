Brewers' Quinn Priester: Set to follow opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Priester is expected to pitch behind opener DL Hall in Friday's game against the Nationals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has worked as a traditional starter in 12 of his 16 appearances this season, but he'll piggyback Hall in his final appearance before the All-Star break. Priester has been a quality back-end rotation piece for the Brewers during the first half with a 3.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 65:30 K:BB across 82.2 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Quinn Priester: Hit hard in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Quinn Priester: Masterful in sixth win•
-
Brewers' Quinn Priester: Early exit vs. Twins•
-
Brewers' Quinn Priester: Quality start in fifth win•
-
Brewers' Quinn Priester: Fans seven in six strong innings•
-
Brewers' Quinn Priester: Collects third win•