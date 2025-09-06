Priester (12-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings in a 5-2 victory over the Pirates. He struck out six.

The 25-year-old right-hander continued an incredible run that has seen him reel off 11 straight winning decisions since his last loss May 13, setting a new Brewers record in the process. The quality start was Priester's ninth of the year, and he's given up two runs or fewer in eight of nine outings since the All-Star break, posting a 2.73 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB in 52.2 innings over the stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road next week against the Rangers.