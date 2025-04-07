The Brewers acquired Priester from the Red Sox on Monday in exchange for Yophery Rodriguez, a Competitive Balance Round A draft pick, and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Priester had been at Triple-A Worcester, where he allowed two runs with a 6:0 K:BB over four innings in his first start. He will join the major-league club in Milwaukee and should immediately slide into a rotation that's been hit hard by injuries. It's the second time since last year's deadline that Priester has been traded, as he went from the Pirates to the Red Sox for Nick Yorke in July.