Priester is scheduled to meet with a specialist in Dallas on Thursday to receive further consultation on his lingering right wrist injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Though Priester hasn't been shut down from throwing during spring training, he's yet to make his Cactus League while he's struggled to get over the hump in his recovery from wrist soreness, an injury that previously hampered him late in the 2025 season. Priester is hopeful that the upcoming meeting with the specialist will provide more insight in how best to treat the injury, but with the start of the regular season just two weeks away, the right-hander seems to be trending toward at least an abbreviated stint on the injured list to begin the campaign.