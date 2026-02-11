Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday that Priester will be brought along slowly at the start of camp, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Priester is recovered from the wrist injury he dealt with late last season, but Murphy said that the right-hander has "had a couple things that have kept him from progressing." The manager added that Priester hasn't been shut down and has thrown bullpen sessions, so the Brewers are seemingly just being extra cautious with him. Priester went 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 132:50 K:BB over 157.1 frames with Milwaukee during the regular season.