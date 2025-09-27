Priester (13-3) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings as the Brewers fell 3-1 to the Reds. He struck out four.

For the first time since May 13, Priester found his name in the loss column, ending a streak of 12 straight winning decisions. The right-hander is still taking plenty of momentum into the postseason however -- he hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start since Aug. 10, posting a 2.79 ERA over his last seven trips to the mound and 38.2 innings. With Milwaukee locked into a first-round bye, Priester will close the books on his 2025 regular season having compiled a 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 132:50 K:BB in 157.1 innings.