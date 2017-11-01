Berry cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Berry, a 32-year-old journeyman, appeared in just seven games for the Brewers in 2017, serving primarily as a pinch runner and swiping two bags in three attempts. He's appeared in just 38 big league games since 2013, so he'll continue to serve as organizational outfield depth wherever he winds up next season.

