Berry re-signed with Milwaukee on a minor-league deal Monday.

The 33-year-old oufielder was used occasionally as a pinch runner for the Brewers last year, appearing in seven games and stealing three bases. His five steals in six plate appearances over the past four years is an incredible ratio, but he hasn't recorded a major-league hit over that timespan. He's unlikely to provide anything other than minor-league depth for the Brewers this season.