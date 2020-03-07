Brewers' Quintin Torres-Costa: Back on bump
Torres-Costa has appeared in one game with the Brewers this spring.
Torres-Costa missed nearly a year of action after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October of 2018, but he was able to pitch in Arizona Fall League games at the end of last season and entered the spring healthy. He had an excellent 2018 campaign at both the Double- and Triple-A levels and, now healthy again, could get a chance to pitch in the majors at some point in 2020.
