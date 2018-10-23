Brewers' Quintin Torres-Costa: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Torres-Costa underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2019 season, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
This is a tough blow for Torres-Costa, who had put together a breakout season in the upper-minors -- compiling a combined 1.31 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 65:25 K:BB across 55 innings with Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Colorado Springs -- before suffering the injury during the final week of the minor-league campaign. The 24-year-old reliever will now be sidelined until 2020.
