Alvarez (undisclosed) has made two relief appearances since being activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday, working two scoreless frames while permitting two hits and no walks and striking out four.

Alvarez was sidelined for just over a month before he returned to the Nashville bullpen earlier this week. The 30-year-old right-hander, who last appeared in the big leagues in 2015, owns a 2.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB across 11 innings at Triple-A this season.