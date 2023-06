Tapia went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 5-1 loss against the Diamondbacks.

After starting his tenure in Milwaukee 0-for-10 with five strikeouts across his first four games, Tapia's first hit as a Brewer was a solo homer off Zac Gallen. Though Tapia has gotten off to a rough start with his new team, prospective fantasy managers should expect him to pick things up moving forward and return to numbers closer to his .264/.333/.368 slash line with the Red Sox prior to his release.