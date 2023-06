The Brewers activated Tapia for Wednesday's game in Minnesota after signing him to a one-year contract, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Now that his contract with Milwaukee has been finalized, Tapia will likely settle in as a fourth outfielder behind Christian Yelich, Joey Wiemer and Brian Anderson. Before being released by the Red Sox on Sunday, the 29-year-old Tapia slashed .264/.333/.368 with a home run and six stolen bases across 96 plate appearances.