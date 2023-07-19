Tapia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Though he'll take a seat Wednesday with southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on the hill for Philadelphia, the lefty-hitting Tapia may have supplanted Blake Perkins and Tyrone Taylor as the Brewers' preferred option in right field versus right-handed pitching. Tapia went 2-for-8 with a stolen base and a run scored while starting against right-handers Ben Lively and Aaron Nola in the past two contests, while Taylor and Perkins were on the bench for both of those games.
