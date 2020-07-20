Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that Black was removed from Sunday's intrasquad game after experiencing tightness in his throwing shoulder, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

While the Brewers have yet to determine the severity of Black's injury, Counsell acknowledged that the right-hander's status for Friday's season opener versus the Cubs is "in jeopardy, for sure." Black is vying for a bullpen gig on the 30-man roster Opening Day roster and is likely to see most of his work in the middle innings when healthy.