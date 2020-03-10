Brewers' Ray Black: Dealing with sore back
Black is dealing with a sore back, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The injury is not believed to be serious, but it does leave Black's status uncertain just a couple weeks before Opening Day. He could still break camp with a spot on the active roster, but he has not appeared in a game since Mar. 1 and will likely need to pitch in at least a couple exhibition games in order to do so.
