Black is dealing with a sore back, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The injury is not believed to be serious, but it does leave Black's status uncertain just a couple weeks before Opening Day. He could still break camp with a spot on the active roster, but he has not appeared in a game since Mar. 1 and will likely need to pitch in at least a couple exhibition games in order to do so.

