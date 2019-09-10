Black struck out three batters over 1.1 scoreless innings in Monday's victory over the Marlins.

Black reported to Triple-A after being acquired by the Brewers at the trade deadline and was called up two weeks later. He was sent back down after making two appearances out of the bullpen, but since rejoining the big club Aug. 25 he has been stellar, allowing just one hit while posting a 6:2 K:BB in 6.2 innings. Black has mainly worked in middle relief since joining the Brewers, but he did pick up his first hold with his new club Monday, and he could see more work in key spots before the season comes to a close.