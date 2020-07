Brewers pitching coach Chris Hook said Tuesday that Black (shoulder) will be sidelined for at least a few days, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The untimely bout with shoulder stiffness looks like it will cost Black a spot on the Brewers' 30-man Opening Day roster. Expect Milwaukee to move Black to the 10-day injured list within the next few days. A timeline for Black's return to action likely won't be established until he's cleared to resume throwing again.