Black threw a scoreless inning of relief in his Brewers debut Wednesday.

Black reported to Triple-A San Antonio after being acquired at the trade deadline, but he was called up Wednesday and immediately saw action. Black put himself in a precarious position by allowing a one-out triple, but he was able to escape any damage by inducing an inning-ending double play on a lineout to the next batter. Black is an intriguing long-term option for the Brewers, thanks mainly to his triple-digit fastball, but he figures to pitch in middle relief for now.

More News
Our Latest Stories