Brewers' Ray Black: Scoreless frame in team debut
Black threw a scoreless inning of relief in his Brewers debut Wednesday.
Black reported to Triple-A San Antonio after being acquired at the trade deadline, but he was called up Wednesday and immediately saw action. Black put himself in a precarious position by allowing a one-out triple, but he was able to escape any damage by inducing an inning-ending double play on a lineout to the next batter. Black is an intriguing long-term option for the Brewers, thanks mainly to his triple-digit fastball, but he figures to pitch in middle relief for now.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...