Manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that he expects Black (shoulder) to head to the Brewers' alternate training site in Appleton next week to resume throwing, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Though Black was placed on the injured list Tuesday after being diagnosed with a strained right rotator cuff, Counsell said the reliever won't be in store for a "big shutdown." Black will likely be limited to playing catch off flat ground initially when he arrives at Appleton, but if his shoulder responds well to throwing, he could graduate to mound work soon after. Before the injury took him out of the mix for the Opening Day roster, Black was projected to work in middle relief for the Brewers.