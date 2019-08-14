Brewers' Ray Black: Summoned to majors
Black was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Wednesday.
Black will provide the Brewers with a fresh bullpen arm for Wednesday's series finale against the Twins after Milwaukee used six relievers during Tuesday's 7-5 loss. Since being acquired from the Giants at the end of July, Black has issued just one walk while striking out five across four hitless innings for San Antonio. Jake Faria was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.
