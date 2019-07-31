Black was traded from the Giants to the Brewers along with Drew Pomeranz in exchange for Mauricio Dubon, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Black is best known for having a fastball that sits at 99 mph. He has a 6.04 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 25.1 MLB innings across 2018 and 2019. The 29-year-old righty has never been able to command his pitches well enough to profile as a high-leverage arm. He logged a 5.16 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 22.2 innings at Triple-A this season, and should report to the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate for now.