Brewers' Ray Black: Traded to Milwaukee
Black was traded from the Giants to the Brewers along with Drew Pomeranz in exchange for Mauricio Dubon, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Black is best known for having a fastball that sits at 99 mph. He has a 6.04 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 25.1 MLB innings across 2018 and 2019. The 29-year-old righty has never been able to command his pitches well enough to profile as a high-leverage arm. He logged a 5.16 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 22.2 innings at Triple-A this season, and should report to the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate for now.
