The Brewers signed Delgado to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Delgado, 24, slashed .275/.365/.426 with nine homers and 22 stolen bases over 93 games with Triple-A Columbus in the Guardians organization in 2024. He has not appeared in the majors but will get a shot in big-league camp with the Brewers.