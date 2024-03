Hoskins went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Mets.

The 31-year-old first baseman took Luis Severino deep in the third inning for his first homer of the season, and first as a Brewer. Hoskins missed all of 2023 due to an ACL tear, but he slugged 57 homers in 263 games over the prior two years for the Phillies while slashing .246/.333/.489, and he's expected to return to that level of performance now that he's healthy.