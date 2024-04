Hoskins went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI during Saturday's 12-5 win against the Cardinals.

The 31-year-old first baseman started the scoring with a two-run homer during the opening frame and followed up with an RBI single in the sixth. Hoskins has reached base in each of his past 11 games, though he's hitting just .227 during that stretch. However, his .807 OPS through 18 games on the season is more palatable.