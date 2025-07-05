Hoskins was removed from Saturday's game against the Marlins due to left thumb discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Hoskins suffered the injury while tagging out Eric Wagaman in the fourth inning. He remained in the game for the rest of the frame but was replaced by Jake Bauers at first base to start the fifth. The Brewers should provide more details regarding the severity of Hoskins' injury relatively soon, but the slugging first baseman can be considered day-to-day for now.