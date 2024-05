Hoskins (hamstring) plans to advance to hitting on the field Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hoskins will clear a significant hurdle in his recovery from a right hamstring strain, as Monday's activity will mark his first time hitting on the field since he landed on the injured list. While there is still no set timetable for his return to action, it sounds like Hoskins isn't too far off from a rehab assignment. "I feel as good as I can," Hoskins said.