Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a run scored Monday against Detroit.

Despite the decent performance Monday, Hoskins' homer drought extended to 15 games to open the season. Although the slugging first baseman has drawn eight walks, Hoskins is hitting a disappointing .182 (8-for-44) with one double, four RBI and two runs scored so far, which is making him difficult to hold in shallow mixed fantasy leagues.